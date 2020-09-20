Daniel Joseph Postgame Press Conference

Daniel Joseph was brought to NC State as a graduate transfer to bolster and mentor a young group of Wolfpack defensive linemen. He accomplished both goals in his first game with his new team Saturday.

Joseph had two of State's six sacks, including one on Wake Forest's final possession to help preserve a season opening 45-42 win at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Here's what he had to say afterward:

“It's true with any defense. When the offense gets that ground game going, it eats up a lot of time. That gives us more time to rest, regroup, and make our adjustments on the sideline. It’s great that we had that today.”

How meaning was it for you to step right in and contribute to a win?

“It was more than me. It wasn’t just about me; it’s about the whole team. I know these guys’ history with Wake Forest as it is. I just wanted to come in and impact that game as best as I possibly could in a positive way.”

How big was your late sack to preserving the victory?

“That was crucial, but at the end of the day, it was about getting the job done. My job is to get to the quarterback, so that’s what I had to do.”

What was it about the defense that allowed you to come up big even after allowing 42 points?

“This year alone is a testament to that. With everything that we’ve battled and gone through as it is, I was pretty confident in our team, our defense, and our offense. A lot of people don’t see what’s going on from the outside, but we know really well what we’ve gone through, and we have done our best to fight through that. This game was just another one of those tests.”

What was going through your mind while Wake was making its comeback in the fourth quarter?

“’Execute.’ I trust the coaches to make the right play call, and they trust us to execute that play call. In the fourth quarter, it was about believing in the coaches to make the right call and in our ability and our preparation to execute those plays."

