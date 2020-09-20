SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Daniel Joseph Postgame Press Conference

Brett Friedlander

Daniel Joseph was brought to NC State as a graduate transfer to bolster and mentor a young group of Wolfpack defensive linemen. He accomplished both goals in his first game with his new team Saturday.

Joseph had two of State's six sacks, including one on Wake Forest's final possession to help preserve a season opening 45-42 win at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Here's what he had to say afterward:

“It's true with any defense. When the offense gets that ground game going, it eats up a lot of time. That gives us more time to rest, regroup, and make our adjustments on the sideline. It’s great that we had that today.”

How meaning was it for you to step right in and contribute to a win?

“It was more than me. It wasn’t just about me; it’s about the whole team. I know these guys’ history with Wake Forest as it is. I just wanted to come in and impact that game as best as I possibly could in a positive way.”

How big was your late sack to preserving the victory?

“That was crucial, but at the end of the day, it was about getting the job done. My job is to get to the quarterback, so that’s what I had to do.”

What was it about the defense that allowed you to come up big even after allowing 42 points?

“This year alone is a testament to that. With everything that we’ve battled and gone through as it is, I was pretty confident in our team, our defense, and our offense. A lot of people don’t see what’s going on from the outside, but we know really well what we’ve gone through, and we have done our best to fight through that. This game was just another one of those tests.”

What was going through your mind while Wake was making its comeback in the fourth quarter?

“’Execute.’ I trust the coaches to make the right play call, and they trust us to execute that play call. In the fourth quarter, it was about believing in the coaches to make the right call and in our ability and our preparation to execute those plays."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Postgame Observations: NC State 45, Wake Forest 42

The Wolfpack's six-game losing streak dating back to last October came to a thrilling end with a 45-42 victory against Wake Forest that featured many encouraging aspects while also leaving left plenty of room for improvement. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ricky Person Jr. Postgame Press Conference

NC State running back Ricky Person Jr. meets with the media after rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and throwing for another score in NC State's 45-42 win against Wake Forest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bailey Hockman Postgame Press Conference

Here's what surprise starting quarterback Bailey Hockman had to say after leading NC State to a season opening 45-42 win against Wake Forest on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State-Wake Forest final boxscore

https://gopack.com/sports/football/stats/2020/wake-forest/boxscore/20474

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Wake Forest

Live updates and analysis from NC State's season opening football game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium, where the Wolfpack is hoping for a fresh start after finishing 2019 with six straight losses. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Update on Wolfpack Quarterback Situation

According to the ACC Network broadcast of Saturday's game against Wake Forest, backup Bailey Hockman started at quarterback for NC State because expected QB1 Devin Leary missed too much practice while being quarantined during preseason camp. Read more

Brett Friedlander

BREAKING: Hockman, Not Leary to Start at QB

After an entire offseason being hyped as NC State's starting quarterback, Devin Leary will start the new season watching from the sideline as Bailey Hockman takes the first snap. No reason has been given for the switch. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Memorable NC State Football Season Openers

NC State's season opener against Wake Forest will have a surreal flavor to it with only a handful of fans in the stands. But it's not the first time the Wolfpack has started a season under unusual circumstances. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Three Individual Battles to Watch Against Wake Forest

Football might be a team sport, but it's usually the culmination of individual battles that determine the outcome of games.Here are three of those battles to keep an eye on when NC State takes on Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Kickoff: Game 1 vs. Wake Forest

Everything you need to know about NC State's season-opening football game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander