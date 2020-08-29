SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Brissett Emerging as Colts Leader Despite Losing Starting Job

Brett Friedlander

Jacoby Brissett might have been relegated to backup status with the Indianapolis Colts this season, but the former NC State quarterback is still out front when it comes to being a leader for the NFL team.

On Wednesday, Brissett was the driving force in registering the entire Colts' roster to vote while they took the day off from practice in protest of social injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

A day later, he stood in front of his teammates -- including fellow Wolfpack products Nyheim Hines and Philip Rivers -- and delivered a powerful statement on the organization's responsibility to help bring about change in their community.

Here is the text of that statement:

"On behalf of the players, team, coaches, the staff, the organization, we're here to say we're hurt. We're hurt because we feel the pain of not only our black teammates, but our Black community. We understand that we have to use our platform — not only individually, but collectively as an organization. We want it to be known that yesterday wasn't a day off, it wasn't a day for us to go home and say, 'We didn't practice.' For us, yesterday was a full workday. 

"Obviously it got out regarding our efforts to get everyone here registered to vote, in which we had 100-percent participation. But we use it as a day to reflect on those Zoom calls we had this offseason; to reflect on the emotions we endured and those conversations that we all pledged to help, not only uplift our teammates, but our community. 

"We understand that our job rewards us with a platform to pour into our resources, our relationships, to not only make change on a surface level, but to use the relationship and the communication that we have with others that can help change, and deep-rooted the change. 

"As an organization, leadership, we plan to take full advantage of those resources. We also use yesterday to strategically plan and map out how this course 2020 team will impact our community. Within this map, they aren't wants, needs and requests; there're demands and commands that we plan to stand by."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Announces Enhancements to COVID-19 Protocols

ncreased testing and additional cardiac evaluation standards have been added to the ACC's COVID-19 protocols as the league approaches the start of the 2020 football season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Some Athletic Activities Resume, Football Still Halted

The temporary suspension of athletic activity NC State put into place on Monday has been lifted for 12 of the Wolfpack's programs. Football, however, isn't among them according to a statement released by athletic director Boo Corrigan. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coaches Preparing for 2022 Football Recruiting Blitz

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff are gearing up to kick their 2022 recruiting effort into high gear on Sept. 1, the day they're allowed by NCAA rules to start having official contact with high school juniors. Read more

Brett Friedlander

2020 Fantasy Football Draft Guide Live Stream: Friday at Noon

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/08/27/fantasy-football-draft-rankings

Brett Friedlander

Jacoby Brissett Leads Effort Registering Colts Teammates to Vote

https://clutchpoints.com/colts-news-jacoby-brissett-frank-reich-lead-effort-registering-team-vote/

Brett Friedlander

Former State Kicker Hauschka Released by Bills

The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka. But because the move was likely financially motivated, he doesn't figure to be out of work long. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Indiana Pacers Fire Coach Nate McMillan

Nate McMillian, who played his college ball at NC State, has been relieved of his duties as coach of the Indiana Pacers less than a week after the team was swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Athletes Past, Present React to Sports Protests

NC State athletes of today and the recent past are react through social media to the protests of NBA players and other sports figures over the shooting of Jacob Blake and their call for social justice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The Bucks Burst the NBA Bubble. What Will Happen Next?

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/27/milwaukee-bucks-protest-jacob-blake-shooting-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

Bucks Players: 'We Are Calling for Justice for Jacob Blake'

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/27/bucks-players-statement-decision-sit-out

Brett Friedlander