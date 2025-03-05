Nearby Four-Star Pits NC State Football Recruiters Against Powerhouses
Four-star 2026 edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade, a recent NC State football offer recipient whose South Garner High School (N.C.) is just a 22-mile drive from Carter-Finley Stadium, has trimmed his list of roughly two dozen suitors to a top five, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder's finalists include Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack, along with Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Florida State.
Thus far, he's scheduled official visits to Florida State (May 30), Georgia (June 6), Alabama (June 13), and Notre Dame (June 20). So, the Wolfpack is the only finalist that hasn't locked in an opportunity to host the coveted talent in a few months.
Ewetade checks in at No. 151 overall, No. 14 among edge rushers, and No. 10 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Across just nine games as a junior last year, he racked up 28 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, and 27 quarterback hurries, putting his strength and explosiveness on full display.
NC State football has landed four early pledges in the 2026 cycle. The collection stacks up at No. 50 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.
