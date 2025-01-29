All Wolfpack

NC State Football Sets Sights High With Offer to Elijah Golden

The coveted Florida prospect is the latest addition to a rapidly growing 2026 NC State football wishlist.

As of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School (Fla.) four-star Elijah Golden's NC State football offer reveal on Wednesday afternoon, Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack have targeted 14 defensive linemen on the 2026 recruiting trail. Twelve remain undecided.

In the eyes of 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Golden is now the highest-ranked talent in that group. He stacks up at No. 40 overall, No. 1 among defensive linemen, and No. 7 in Florida.

Golden, an elite run-stopper, reported his offer out of Raleigh via the following post on social media:

Considering the NC State football staff is the 31st to enter the fray for Golden, Doeren and his crew have work to do in catching up to some of the longtime suitors in the race.

"He is most closely linked to Notre Dame, Michigan, and Florida," 247Sports' Eric Thomas noted about the high-profile Elijah Golden sweepstakes on Wednesday.

The NC State football recruiting team has landed two 2026 pledges to date. Both are of the three-star variety in Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.

