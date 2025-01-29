NC State Football Sets Sights High With Offer to Elijah Golden
As of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School (Fla.) four-star Elijah Golden's NC State football offer reveal on Wednesday afternoon, Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack have targeted 14 defensive linemen on the 2026 recruiting trail. Twelve remain undecided.
ALSO READ: Longtime NC State Target Aiden Smalls Schedules Another Visit
In the eyes of 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Golden is now the highest-ranked talent in that group. He stacks up at No. 40 overall, No. 1 among defensive linemen, and No. 7 in Florida.
Golden, an elite run-stopper, reported his offer out of Raleigh via the following post on social media:
Considering the NC State football staff is the 31st to enter the fray for Golden, Doeren and his crew have work to do in catching up to some of the longtime suitors in the race.
"He is most closely linked to Notre Dame, Michigan, and Florida," 247Sports' Eric Thomas noted about the high-profile Elijah Golden sweepstakes on Wednesday.
The NC State football recruiting team has landed two 2026 pledges to date. Both are of the three-star variety in Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.
ALSO READ: Powerful In-State Defensive Lineman Receives Wolfpack Offer
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.