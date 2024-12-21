All Wolfpack

Possible NC State Football Starting Center Commits to Wolfpack

NC State football continues to load up on veteran offensive linemen courtesy of the transfer portal.

NC State football
Former Bowling Green and Purdue offensive lineman Jalen Grant visited the NC State football program this weekend. And on Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound guard/center announced his commitment to 12th-year head coach Dave Doeren and his crew.

Between the past two seasons with the Boilermakers and his first three years as a collegian with the Falcons, he's amassed 45 games of experience, including 39 as a starter. Grant will arrive in Raleigh with one year of eligibility remaining.

As a three-star prep out of Mount Carmel High School (Ill.) over four years ago, Grant ranked No. 2,694 overall, No. 175 among guards, and No. 51 in Illinois on the 247Sports 2020 Composite. Now, in the eyes of On3, he checks in at No. 53 among the transfer portal's interior offensive lineman.

Jalen Grant, perhaps the early frontrunner to start at center for the 2025 Wolfpack, is the NC State football staff's third transfer addition on the offensive line, not to mention Doeren & Co.'s only other commit from this cycle's portal thus far in former Elon jumbo tight end Cody Hardy.

The Wolfpack's other two incoming offensive linemen from the portal are former North Carolina A&T guard/center Brock Stukes and Utah State tackle Teague Andersen. Including Jalen Grant, all three are three-star transfer prospects.

