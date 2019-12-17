WolfpackMaven
Payton Wilson Issues Public Apology

Brett Friedlander

NC State redshirt freshman linebacker Payton Wilson has issued a public apology via social media following his arrest on multiple charges early Saturday night after an altercation at a Raleigh bar.

"I want to apologize to my coaches, teammates, NC State University and Wolfpack Nation for my actions last weekend," he wrote on his Twitter account. "That behavior does not represent who I am as a person and who we are as a team. I sincerely regret it and I look forward to making up for my mistakes!"

Wilson, 19, was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. and charged with possession of a fake ID, underage consumption of alcohol, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

According to a Raleigh Police arrest record, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hillsborough native was involved in an altercation at 500 Glenwood Ave., in which an individual was punched in the face and received a black eye. The report did not indicate what, if any, involvement Wilson had in the fight.

There is a Carolina Ale House at the address listed on the report.

The police record indicates that Wilson attempted to flee the scene and hid undernath a parked car once the authorities arrived. He was apprehened on N. West St., about three blocks away. He was released on $3,375 bail.

Wilson, who missed most of his senior year of high school and all of his true freshman season at State because of knee injuries, led the Wolfpack in tackles this year with 69. He also added five tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups.

Coach Dave Doeren has not yet issued a statement about the situation. 

Brett Friedlander

