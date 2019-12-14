Payton Wilson arrested in alcohol-related incident

Redshirt freshman linebacker Payton Wilson was arrested early Saturday morning after an altercation at a Raleigh bar.

Wilson, 19, was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. and charged with possession of a fake ID, underage consumption of alcohol, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

According to a Raleigh Police arrest record, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hillsborough native was involved in an altercation at 500 Glenwood Ave., in which an individual was punched in the face and received a black eye. The report did not indicate what, if any, involvement Wilson had in the fight.

There is a Carolina Ale House at the address listed on the report.

The police record indicates that Wilson attempted to flee the scene and hide once the authorities arrived. He was apprehened on N. West St., about three blocks away.

Wilson, who missed most of his senior year of high school and all of his true fresxhman season at State because of knee injuries, led the Wolfpack in tackles this year with 69. He also added five tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups.

Coach Dave Doeren has not yet issued a statement about the situation.