According to Pete Thamel, the NC State board of trustees is expected to finalize a contract on Friday that will bring their former star quarterback to the program as the school’s next head coach.



Throughout this search, no other name generated more buzz than Rivers’, even though Russell Wilson tried to insert himself into the process.

He's Bringing Gunner Along With Him

The fans who have remained loyal to the Wolfpack through several trying moments are now rewarded with one of the splashiest hires imaginable. This is what the fans wanted, and the university delivered.



The deal came together quickly once Rivers’ season with St. Michael Catholic’s football team ended on Friday night in a 42-35 playoff loss to Glenwood School.

His son, Gunner, is a top quarterback prospect and started the game for St. Michael. He will be following his father to Raleigh as a freshman on the NC State roster.



Gunner came back from a right knee injury suffered earlier this season. A father and son pairing at NC State feels like something out of a dream sequence.

Breaking: The NC State board of trustees is expected to finalize a contract Friday that will make former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers his alma mater’s new head football coach, sources tell @PeteThamel and Mark Schlabach. pic.twitter.com/AK6KzQhRUY — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 12, 2026

The school’s favorite son returns home, bringing the next generation with him in the hopes of finishing what his father started during his time as a player.



While Rivers has no previous college coaching experience, he does have an incredible football pedigree.

Rivers' Crazy College Stats

During his four seasons as quarterback for the Wolfpack (2000-2003), Rivers led the ACC and NCAA in most major passing categories, including total yards in each of his last two seasons (ACC).



Rivers threw for 4,491 yards with an NCAA-leading 72.0% completion percentage in 2003.

Rivers helped steer the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards in 2003. Rivers is one of the most decorated players in NC State history.



State never had a losing season with Rivers at quarterback, never lost more than 5 games in a season, and went 3-1 in Bowl games.



Rivers broke almost every school and ACC record during his career coaching under the late great Chuck Amato.

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Most importantly, Rivers had his number 17 jersey retired in 2003 and saw his name lifted to Carter-Finley Stadium’s ring of honor in 2013.



Rivers is truly the embodiment of a living legend, and that’s without even mentioning his long NFL career, which included 8 Pro Bowl selections.

NC State football has a chance to do the wildest thing ever if Philip Rivers is hired…



🧑🏾‍💻: https://t.co/zeaHSwqSTq pic.twitter.com/EVYMZLMPN2 — DRE (@Cherry_Pickin) October 30, 2026

His deep playing experience gives him an edge that most of his new peers don’t have, which gives him a recruiting advantage. His fiery passion for the game and his intense competitive spirit will help inspire a team.



The biggest question remains: Can Philip Rivers coach in major college football? A better question: Will Rivers be any good?

I'm not here to cast doubt before it becomes official, but until that final whistle blows during State's matchup against NC A&T on Saturday, Aug 28, 2027, that question will remain open.

Some college football fans are split on the university’s decision.

I can’t believe Philip Rivers is going to be coaching NC State football next year. — Sam Mines (@SMines57) November 12, 2026

We are going to get a great social experiment with Philip Rivers getting that job. — JH2 (@jhowell_2) November 12, 2026

Philip Rivers is expected to become NC State's next head coach, per ESPN sources. Trustees are expected to finalize the contract Friday.



Never coached in college. In his 6th season as an Alabama high school coach, now set to lead his alma mater.



Bold hire or nostalgia play? — Smak (@Smaksprts) November 12, 2026

More information to follow as this story continues to develop.