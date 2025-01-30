NC State Football Recruiter Dines With Four-Star North Carolina Prep
Back in June 2023, the NC State football recruiting team became one of the first to extend an offer to heralded South Garner High School (N.C.) offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound four-star has visited the Wolfpack a few times since — no surprise given his close proximity to the campus in Raleigh.
Now, evidence suggests Ogboko remains at or near the top of the 2026 NC State football recruiting wishlist.
On Wednesday night, Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who powered the recruitment of NC State's now-premier 2025 signee in Louisville Male High School (Ky.) four-star center Isaac Sowells Jr., had dinner with Ogboko and his mother.
Ogboko, checking in at No. 41 overall and No. 5 among North Carolinians on the 247Sports 2026 Composite while already boasting roughly two dozen offers, noted it was "a great dinner" with Tujague via a social media post on Thursday morning.
Earlier this week, though, Ogboko visited UNC. Plus, it's worth noting that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman popped by South Garner on Thursday.
That's not to mention pursuits from the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama.
In other words, as one would expect in light of Ekene Ogboko's lofty ranking, the NC State football staff faces some stiff competition.
