Promising Prep Defender Set to Watch NC State Football Spring Practice

The NC State football recruiting squad appears to be making moves in the Aiden Anderson sweepstakes.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Edgewater High School (Fla.) edge rusher Aiden Anderson received an offer from the NC State football recruiters in early February. Just over a month later, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior has made plans to check out the Wolfpack in person.

Anderson, unrated on major recruiting sites, will be in Raleigh for an NC State football spring practice on March 21, he revealed via the following post this week:

He already holds offers from double-digit programs, including East Carolina, Liberty, Appalachian State, UMass, Buffalo, and Marshall.

As a junior last season for an Edgewater squad that posted a 10-2 overall record, Aiden Anderson recorded 54 tackles, seven for a loss, and 5.0 sacks. That's not to mention the following interception returned for a touchdown:

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have snagged four early pledges in the 2026 recruiting arena. The class, consisting entirely of three-star talents, currently checks in at No. 52 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.

