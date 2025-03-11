All Wolfpack

NC State Football First to Nab Carmelo McKenzie Official Visit

The surging Florida prep will be in Raleigh to check out the NC State football program in a few months.

NC State football recruiting target Carmelo McKenzie
NC State football recruiting target Carmelo McKenzie / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Carmelo McKenzie, a 2026 NC State football offer holder since late October, recently advertised the first scheduled official visit in his recruitment. And the recipient of that opportunity is Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack.

NC State will host him for a three-day tour beginning on May 30.

McKenzie, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound stock-riser among the nation's high school juniors and now boasting well over a dozen offers, has since announced plans to be at Boston College the following weekend for an official visit with the Eagles.

The explosive defender currently checks in at No. 1,030 overall in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He stacks up at No. 93 among defensive linemen and No. 126 in Florida.

Meanwhile, the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul consists of four three-star pledges: Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, and Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith.

