Four-Star Linebacker Completes Another NC State Football Visit
A few weeks ago, over a year after Lovejoy High School (Ga.) junior standout Chad Fairchild added the NC State football recruiting team to his growing list of suitors, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker locked in plans for an official visit with the Wolfpack, June 20-22.
That marked his first announced official visit. And he's already been on campus to meet with Dave Doeren & Co. a few times.
Most recently, Fairchild kicked off this past weekend with an unofficial tour of the facilities in Raleigh, advertising his arrival outside NC State's Wendell H. Murphy Football Center on social media.
Meanwhile, Fairchild still hasn't announced an official visit to any of the more than two dozen other schools on his offer sheet, including several more of the ACC variety, as well as the SEC and Big Ten. However, he's slated to check out Georgia on an unofficial visit this weekend before rounding out March with weekend stays at Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.
Fairchild, a four-star prospect in the eyes of Rivals but appearing as a three-star elsewhere, currently sits at No. 925 overall in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, while checking in at No. 75 among linebackers and No. 90 in Georgia.
