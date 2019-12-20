Wolfpack Club Chief Purcell Announces Retirement

Wolfpack Club executive director Bobby Purcell has announced plans to retire at the end of the current academic year after 29 years as the leader of NC State's booster organization.

He made the announcement Friday as part of his annual end-of-year address on a video posted to the Wolfpack Club's Twitter account.

"On a personal note, I'd like to share with you that I plan to retire in 2020," Purcell said in the video. "It has been an honor and a privilege for me to serve you over all these years."

Purcell also noted that he'll share more with Wolfpack fans about his retirement plans after the new year rolls around. At this time, Pack Pride has confirmed through sources that Purcell's plan is to retire effective July 1, 2020 at the conclusion of the academic and athletic season.

Purcell has overseen numerous successful fundraising campaigns during his time with the Wolfpack Club. Among them are the $45.2 million Wolfpack Pride Campaign, the $50 million Goal Line Drive Campaign, the $2.6 million Batter Up Campaign, the $1.6 million Advantage Wolfpack Campaign, and the $14 million Building Futures initiative.

The organization is currently conducting a $200 million Championship Commitment Campaign.

In addition to his work with the Wolfpack Club, Purcell has served as National Association of Athletic Development Directors President in 2004-2005 and was named their University Division Fund Raiser of the Year in 2007. In 2014, he was recognized with the group's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Bobby Purcell has been synonymous with both the Wolfpack Club and NC State Athletics for over three decades," Corrigan wrote in a social media post responding to the news. "He is a pioneer in his profession, has always put NC State's best interests above his own and his profound impact cannot be overstated. Bobby is connected to every generation of Wolfpack Athletics and he has created a true legacy that will endure. We are grateful for all that Bobby has done and meant to NC State Athletics."

Though it is not yet known who will succeed Purcell once he officially steps down on July 1, 2020, an early possibility is Phillip Wood -- a State graduate who recently resigned as the executive director of East Carolina's Pirate Club.