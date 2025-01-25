All Wolfpack

Predictions Appear for New NC State Football Target Cam Thomas

NC State football might have been a bit too late to the four-star linebacker's recruitment.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas continues to rack up offers, including the one he received from the NC State football program last weekend when Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague visited his Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio.

However, judging by the recent uptick in activity in the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Thomas' growing recruitment, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound junior may well be leaning toward the Illinois Fighting Illini.

National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu entered the first pick on Thursday. And Illinois expert Jeremy Werner followed suit on Friday, marking his forecast with a "high" level of confidence.

Prior to Thomas' latest surge of offers this month, he had been down to a top six of Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky since late November.

Cam Thomas, boasting over two dozen suitors, currently ranks No. 262 overall, No. 21 among linebackers, and No. 12 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Last season, he totaled 74 tackles, 18 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for a Lakota West squad that finished 11-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

Meanwhile, the 2026 NC State football recruiting class still contains only two early pledges in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.

