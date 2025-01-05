Top-Tier Tight End Reveals NC State Football Offer
Port Huron Northern High School (Mich.) tight end Lincoln Watkins is now on the 2026 NC State football recruiting wishlist as Dave Doeren and his staff look to build on their two early commits in the cycle.
Watkins, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound three-star ranking No. 20 among tight ends on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, reported via the following post that he received the offer out of Raleigh after talking with recently promoted Wolfpack tight ends coach Gavin Locklear:
As a junior at Port Huron Northern, Watkins totaled 39 receptions for 668 yards, 39 rushing attempts for 245 yards, and a combined 17 touchdowns. Plus, he displayed his versatility by recording 42 tackles on the other side of the ball.
He holds well over two dozen offers.
In November, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed to Penn State as the outright favorite in the Lincoln Watkins sweepstakes. But considering Watkins hasn't committed anywhere yet and continues to reel in offers, his recruitment appears to remain wide open.
Meanwhile, the pair of 2026 NC State football recruiting prizes to date consists of Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith. The class checks in at No. 38 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 7 in the ACC.
