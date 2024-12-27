SEC Edge Rusher Includes NC State Football on Visit Slate
Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Fast forward one day, and the 6-foot-6, 281-pound redshirt sophomore has included the NC State football program on his list of upcoming visits, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Jenkins, who has two years of eligibility remaining and is looking to decide on his next destination shortly after completing his visits, will be in Raleigh to check out Dave Doeren's Wolfpack next Saturday, Jan. 4, giving the NC State staff a chance to impress the promising edge rusher and potentially add to its depth at the position for next season.
But the Pack will have to outshine at least three other programs set to host Jenkins next week. He'll be at Florida State on Thursday before heading to UNC the following day. And he'll tour Texas Tech the day after wrapping up his stay with NC State.
Plus, he's heard from over a dozen other schools.
This season, after seeing action in only seven outings between his first two years in Knoxville, Jayson Jenkins played all 13 Tennessee games. He recorded nine tackles, four for a loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
Jenkins was a three-star recruit out of Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville Township, N.J., ranking No. 152 among defensive linemen on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. Now, he's a three-star transfer, checking in at No. 120 overall and No. 15 among edge rushers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
