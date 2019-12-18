WolfpackMaven
Wolfpack Recruits Schedule NLI Signings

Brett Friedlander

The fax machines are warming up (that is, assuming fax machines are still used these days) and the dotted lines are all ready to be signed.

We're only hours away from the start of college football's December early signing period.

Although NC State missed out on a big target Wednesday when four-star offensive lineman R.J. Adams decided to commit to Kentucky rather than the Wolfpack. But there are 20 other players that have already pledged their services to coach Dave Doeren and his staff just waiting to turn the red light on.

Here's a list, compiled from the players' personal Twitter posts, of when and where they plan to sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday (keep checking back for updates thoughout the evening):

Ben Finley

6-2, 195  QB  Phoenix Ariz. (Paradise Valley

The younger brother of former Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley plans to sign at home at 7 a.m. local time (9 a.m. Eastern)

Aydan White

6-2, 170  CB  Arden, N.C. (Christ School)

White plans to sign his NLI on Wednesday, along with other athletes making their commitments official, at a ceremony in his high school's auditorium.

Devan Boykin

5-11, 175  CB  Jamestown, N.C. (Ragsdale)

Boykin is currently in Spartanburg, S.C., preparing to play in Saturday's Shrine Bowl game. He will sign his NLI at the Spartanburg Marriott Hotel at 10 a.m.

Anthony Smith

6-1, 172  WR  Huntington, Md. (Huntington)

The three-star wide receiver will be signing at 10:45 at his high school

Joshua Pierre-Louis

5-9, 165   CB  North Palm Beach, Fla. (The Benjamin School)

The speedy wide receiver, who committed to the Wolfpack after his official visit last weekend, has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. signing ceremony at his high school.

Chris Scott

6-0, 160  WR  Dacula, Ga. (Dacula)

The wide receiver from Dacula, Ga., will make it official and become a member of the #Wolfpack2020 at high noon.

