How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?
NC State might be out of contention for a bowl this season, but there's still plenty at stake when the Wolfpack takes on North Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.
The demand for tickets and prices on the secondary market reflect that.
They're not overly expensive, but they're not cheap, either. Here's a sampling of the get-in prices on several of the major ticket sites (keep in mind that some of these prices don't include fees and service charges):
STUBHUB
Upper sideline: $32.77-up
End zone: $42.75-up
Corner: $34.20-up
Lower sideline: $45.60-up
Most expensive: $332.50 (Section 24, Row F, end zone)
SEAT GEEK
Upper sideline: $42-up
End zone: $66-up
Corner: $70-up
Lower sideline: $69-up
Most expensive: $163 (Section 20, Row NN, 45-yard line)
CHEAP TIX
Upper sideline: $41-up
End zone: $56-up
Corner: $58-up
Lower sideline: $68-up
Most expensive: $145 (Section 20, Row NN, 45-yard line
VIVID SEATS
Upper sideline: $33-up
End zone: $43-up
Corner: $50-up
Lower sideline: $56-up
Most expensive: $162 (Section 14, Row FF, 20-yard line