How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?

NC State might be out of contention for a bowl this season, but there's still plenty at stake when the Wolfpack takes on North Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

The demand for tickets and prices on the secondary market reflect that.

They're not overly expensive, but they're not cheap, either. Here's a sampling of the get-in prices on several of the major ticket sites (keep in mind that some of these prices don't include fees and service charges):

STUBHUB

Upper sideline: $32.77-up

End zone: $42.75-up

Corner: $34.20-up

Lower sideline: $45.60-up

Most expensive: $332.50 (Section 24, Row F, end zone)

SEAT GEEK

Upper sideline: $42-up

End zone: $66-up

Corner: $70-up

Lower sideline: $69-up

Most expensive: $163 (Section 20, Row NN, 45-yard line)

CHEAP TIX

Upper sideline: $41-up

End zone: $56-up

Corner: $58-up

Lower sideline: $68-up

Most expensive: $145 (Section 20, Row NN, 45-yard line

VIVID SEATS

Upper sideline: $33-up

End zone: $43-up

Corner: $50-up

Lower sideline: $56-up

Most expensive: $162 (Section 14, Row FF, 20-yard line

