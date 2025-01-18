Stock-Rising Prep Welcomes NC State Football Coach for In-Home Visit
NC State football offensive line coach Garett Tujague traveled to Ohio to complete an in-home visit with Tuscarawas Valley High School junior offensive tackle Ben Congdon on Thursday night, Darren Junior Recruiting Source and On3's Ethan McDowell reported.
Congdon is a towering prospect who has held an offer from the Wolfpack since early November. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound giant's other confirmed suitors at this early juncture in the 2026 cycle are Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, Syracuse, Pitt, Penn State, Ole Miss, Northwestern, South Florida, and Missouri.
Most of his offers arrived within the past few months.
A consensus three-star recruit but exhibiting four-star potential, Congdon ranks No. 55 at his position and No. 37 among Ohio preps in the eyes of 247Sports.
As things stand, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts enjoy two commits on the 2026 recruiting trail. That collection already includes one promising offensive tackle in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star Brady Sakowitz, along with Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
The 2026 Wolfpack haul currently checks in at No. 40 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 8 in the ACC.
Meanwhile, NC State football's 24-deep 2025 class also stacks up at No. 8 in the conference — No. 38 overall.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.