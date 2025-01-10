Surging RB Confirms NC State Football High on List
Fellowship Christian School (Ga.) running back CJ Givers is just a junior. But the 5-foot-11, 195-pound three-star has held an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff for over eight months now.
ALSO READ: Two NC State Coaches Visit Top-Ranked 2026 Defensive Lineman
Plus, he's already been in Raleigh twice to check out the Wolfpack. Givers' first such visit came in June, the month after he landed his offer. And he returned back in October.
So, it's safe to say his interest in NC State is significant, and the Wolfpack coaches are working well ahead of schedule in their pursuit.
On that note, it should come as no surprise that NC State is among the three schools "high on his list" at this early juncture in Givers' recruitment, On3 football recruiting director Chad Simmons reported on Thursday morning. The other two are the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Indiana Hoosiers.
Despite boasting well over a dozen offers and enjoying the distinction as the reigning Georgia Region 5A D1 Subregion A Offensive Player of the Year, CJ Givers still doesn't appear in the rankings on any major recruiting sites.
NC State football has reeled in two 2026 pledges to date in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Duels With Rival Tar Heels for Former Alabama Linebacker
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.