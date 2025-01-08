NC State Football Duels With Tar Heels for Former Alabama Linebacker
Roughly a year after enrolling early at Alabama, true freshman Sterling Dixon officially entered the transfer portal last week. Now, although the 6-foot-3, 211-pound linebacker has yet to name finalists, it appears the NC State football program and the rival UNC Tar Heels are leading contenders for his services.
On Wednesday afternoon, two days after Dixon revealed his offer from 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew, On3's Pete Nakos reported that the former four-star recruit has locked in upcoming official visits with the Wolfpack and Tar Heels.
He has also announced offers from Houston, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Liberty in the past few days. However, Dixon's trips to NC State and UNC stand as his only reported visits thus far.
Dixon appeared in only four games for the Crimson Tide this season, totaling one tackle. So, he still has four years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.
As a standout prep at Spanish Fort High School (Ala.), Sterling Dixon finished No. 202 overall, No. 18 among edge rushers, and No. 12 in his state on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
The NC State football staff has already reeled in eight pledges from this year's transfer portal, including one linebacker in former two-year Norfolk State sensation AJ Richardson.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.