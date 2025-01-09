NC State Football Coaches Visit Top-Ranked Defensive Lineman
Weddington High School (N.C.) four-star Aiden Harris ranks No. 44 overall and No. 1 among defensive linemen on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. His twin brother and teammate, four-star Andrew Harris, checks in at No. 269 overall and No. 44 among defensive linemen. Both are at or near the top of the NC State football wishlist.
In fact, Wolfpack defensive line coach Charley Wiles and his assistant, Elisha Shaw, checked in on them at their school on Tuesday.
Aiden Harris advertised that visit via the following post on social media:
And on Wednesday, Andrew Harris shared a couple of pictures, include one from what appears to be an in-home visit with the NC State coaches:
It's worth noting that NC State football freshman wide receiver Keenan Jackson was a teammate to the coveted prospects in 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Aiden Harris and 6-foot-2, 225-pound Andrew Harris each boast well over two dozen offers. Plus, new suitors continue to pile up, as both twins announced offers from the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday evening.
They've held Wolfpack offers since August 2023.
As things stand, NC State enjoys two early pledges on the 2026 trail in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, representing the No. 39-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.