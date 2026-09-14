“It’s not about who you play; it’s about how you play,” Head Coach Dave Doeren said during the post-game press conference on Saturday.



He shared this message with the team in the lead-up to their meeting with Richmond.



As a result, the Wolfpack accumulated a program-record 734 yards of total offense.



They also set a Carter-Finley Stadium record by scoring 73 points.

Doing Their Jobs

“It wasn't about the team we were playing; it was about 11 guys doing their job, doing it, consecutive plays over and over and over, making fewer mistakes, and just executing,” Doeren said. “And so I’m proud of them.”



Even the 90-minute weather delay couldn’t stop NC State from taking care of business on Friday night. The team put 45 points on Richmond after the delay.

“I wanted to see them execute for four quarters and continue to play with that energy and level of fun that we played with,” Doeren said. “And I think that's really critical for this team to play loose, to play well, and they did that today.”

Posting A Shutout

The defense posted its first shutout since Sept. 2, 2021.



“We definitely needed this win,” State Cornerback Brian Nelson II said. “We definitely needed some momentum in the locker room just to get our confidence back.”

The Wolfpack kept Richmond out of the red zone, tallied 2 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and caused 2 turnovers.



Nelson said the difference in their performance came from Week 0.

“We felt like we were underachieving. We felt like we let each other down,” Nelson said. “But, you know, the difference between this game was that we felt like we all played together, played with each other, and just really went out there and just played as a whole team.”

CJ Bailey Bounces Back

It was really encouraging to see CJ Bailey respond in this game after his poor performance in Week 0.



He went 13-for-17 for 281 yards and 1 touchdown. He also carried the ball 6 times for 25 yards and 1 score.

“That’s my quarterback,” Receiver Keenan Jackson said. “I’ve been with him every single day since we first stepped on campus my freshman year in January. So you know when you step on that field, we both expect the best out of each other.”



Their connection was ever-present on Friday. Jackson led all receivers with 123 yards.



“A lot of guys played their tails off tonight,” Jackson said. “I’m proud of the whole team.”

Duke Scott’s Impact

One of those guys is Duke Scott (RB), who made an immediate impact by taking a handoff 45 yards into Richmond territory during State’s first offensive series.



His most impressive score came on a 65-yard dash during their next series.



Scott would end his day early with 128 yards rushing on nine carries and two touchdowns.

“The O-line blocked their behinds off,” Scott said. “Big shout-out to those guys up front because no matter who was back there, they all went to work.”



NC State’s goal wasn’t to embarrass Richmond, but the players needed a reminder of how great they can be.

“We know we are a great team,” Nelson II said. “We know that we’re really good. And it’s a matter of just believing that throughout the whole season and also getting other people to realize we have something special at this program.”

The Wolfpack will look to carry this good feeling into their Week 3 matchup.



“We’ve got to keep that same energy,” Jackson said. “We’ve got to come into work next week ready to work and take advantage of every single day and get ready for Vandy.”