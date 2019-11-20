Wolfpack
How much will it cost to see State-Georgia Tech game?

Brett Friedlander

If you're planning on attending NC State's football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Thursday, you're in luck. Not only is the weather supposed to cooperate, with temperatures in the high 50s at kickoff, but you also won't have to spend much money on tickets.

In some cases, the service charges on the tickets cost more than the tickets themselves.

Here's a sampling of the get-in prices on several of the major ticket sites (keep in mind that some of these prices don't include fees and service charges):

STUBHUB

Upper sideline: $6.18-up

Lower sideline: $6.12-up

Upper end zone: $6-up

Lower corner: $6.12-up

Upper premium: $7.11

Club: $66.50

Most expensive: $1,899.05, no that's not a typo (Section 128, Row 5, Lower 10-yard line)

SEAT GEEK

Upper sideline: $10-up

Lower sideline: $10-up

Upper end zone: $10-up

Lower corner: $10-up

Upper premium: $16-up

Club: $66-up

Most expensive: $115.00 (Section 224, Row 8,  Upper 40-yard line)

CHEAP TIX

Upper sideline: $7-up

Lower sideline: $8-up

Upper end zone: $7-up

Lower corner: $8-up

Upper premium: $13-up

Club: n/a

Most expensive: $114.00 (Section 225, Row 22, Upper 50-yard line)

VIVID SEATS

Upper sideline: $7-up

Lower sideline: $10-up

Upper end zone: $6-up

Lower corner: $6-up

Upper premium: $10-up

Club: n/a

Most expensive: $131.00 (Section 107, Row 25, Lower 50-yard line)

