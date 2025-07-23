Torry Holt the NFL Legend From NC State
Toryr Holt is an alumnus from NC State. He began his college career with the Wolfpack from 1995 to 1998. His college days were elite, which is why he was a big draft prospect coming out of college.
NC State has consistently produced top recruits and has proven to be an excellent school for prospects and pro-level players. Holt was not an exception. He came in hot from his high school, and NC State was fortunate to find him.
In high school, Holt caught 129 passes for 2,573 yards and also hauled in 42 touchdowns. In his senior season alone, he caught 56 balls for 983 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
No wonder Coach Mike O'Cain reached out to Holt from high school. But they weren't the only school that saw his talent and reached out. NC State was just the fortunate school that became his college destination.
During his junior season, he led the team and set the Wolfpack season record with 62 receptions and 1,099 yards. In his senior year, he set the ACC record of 88 receptions for 1,604 yards in a season. All of this combined made him an elite prospect for teams needing an elite wide receiver.
Holt went on to be drafted as the sixth overall pick in the 1999 draft. The Rams needed a franchise-wide receiver to complement their offense. Future Hall of Famer Kurt Warner led that offense.
His companion in the backfield is another Hall of Famer, Marshall Faulk. Faulkes is the heart of this team and makes up most of the offense.
Holt, in his NFL career, came in not to run the show but soon became the best offensive option for them. In his rookie season, he played in 16 games, recorded 52 receptions for 788 yards. His best year, number-wise, was 2003, when he racked up a career-high 117 catches with 1,696 yards. He also went for 12 touchdowns.
Torry Holt came from North Carolina, stayed there through college at NC State. He proved himself to be an NFL-caliber wide receiver and then got drafted sixth overall. Holt is a prime example of what the Wolfpack is and how the coaches develop them into elite players.