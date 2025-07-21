EXCLUSIVE: Jaire Richburg "100% Committed" to the Wolfpack
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has won many major recruiting battles, including Jaire Richburg. Richburg is one of the better players in the nation, when it comes to the state of North Carolina, as he is an in-state prospect and is one of the better players in the country when it comes to the wide receiver position, as he brings a lot to the table, including the ability he has to go up and get footballs.
Richburg is one of the better players in the class, and is one of the top recruits who is committed inside the state of North Carolina. Richburg committed to the Wolfpack over many programs, including the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Richburg recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment and the latest in his recruitment following the commitment decision he made,
"I committed to NC State because of the loyalty they showed me throughout the recruiting process, and the coaches' genuine love for me," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina State On SI about the reason he decided to commit.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack commit detailed his main recruiting coach.
"Joker Phillips (WR) really influenced me the most because he was the most consistent coach in my recruiting process, he would always come up to my school, call me to check up on me, and he and some of my high school coaches are really close, so that helped as well," the commits tated about his position coach.
The Wolfpack commit is locked in like the majority of the commits in the class, as he is one that they can bet on when it comes to showing up to campus when it is all said and done.
"I am 100% committed to State because I believe this is the place I can develop the best at. Me My family and I are comfortable here, and it’s not far from home at all."
Peer recruiting is a play for the talented prospect, as he is looking for the best of the best to join him in his time at NC State.
"I’ve been peer recruiting some players, some hopefully I can bring in and some I know."
He left off with a message to Wolfpack Nation to end his interview with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"Wolfpack Nation, I’m ready to represent and give it everything I have."