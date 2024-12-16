Transfer Target Connor Cox Cancels NC State Football Visit to Tour UNC
Former two-year South Carolina tight end Connor Cox entered the transfer portal on Monday, announced an offer from Dave Doeren and the NC State football staff on Thursday, and scheduled a visit with the Wolfpack for this week.
But the 6-foot-6, 251-pound sophomore, who still has three years of eligibility remaining, suddenly altered his calendar this weekend. And the new slate points to NC State's archrival as the frontrunner, perhaps related to the Tar Heels recently hiring six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick.
Late Sunday night, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney reported that Cox "has canceled his NC State visit and will instead visit North Carolina." Gorney added that a decision is "coming soon."
Again, the signs suggest Belichick and the Tar Heels are now the program to beat.
Between his two campaigns with the Gamecocks, Cox saw action in only nine games and hauled in only one reception, albeit for a touchdown. As a three-star prospect at The Bolles School (Fla.), he finished his prep career at No. 717 overall, No. 33 among tight ends, and No. 11 in Florida on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
Dave Doeren and his cohorts, who have lost 11 players from their 2024 roster to the portal, haven't locked up any transfer additions in this cycle just yet.
