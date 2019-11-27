Trea Turner to be honorary captain for State-UNC game

Newly crowned World Series champion Trea Turner will return to NC State on Saturday to serve as an honorary captain for the Wolfpack's season-ending football game against rival North Carolina.

The Washington Nationals shortstop will participate in the pregame coin toss at Carter-Finley Stadium as well as other ceremonial duties, State's athletic department has announced.

Turner set a single-season State record with 57 stolen bases during his freshman seasons of 2011 and was a key member of the 2013 Wolfpack baseball team that advanced to the College World Series for only the second time in school history before being drafted in the first round by the San Diego Padres.

This season, he hit .298 with 19 homers, 57 RBi and 35 stolen bases. His home run in the National League wildcard game helped propel the Nationals to a postseason run that ended with a World Series victory against the Houston Astros

Turner became a visible participant in his team's post-championship locker room by wearing a Wolfpack football helmet during the champagne celebration.