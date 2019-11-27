Wolfpack
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Trea Turner to be honorary captain for State-UNC game

Brett Friedlander

Newly crowned World Series champion Trea Turner will return to NC State on Saturday to serve as an honorary captain for the Wolfpack's season-ending football game against rival North Carolina.

The Washington Nationals shortstop will participate in the pregame coin toss at Carter-Finley Stadium as well as other ceremonial duties, State's athletic department has announced.

Turner set a single-season State record with 57 stolen bases during his freshman seasons of 2011 and was a key member of the 2013 Wolfpack baseball team that advanced to the College World Series for only the second time in school history before being drafted in the first round by the San Diego Padres.

This season, he hit .298 with 19 homers, 57 RBi and 35 stolen bases. His home run in the National League wildcard game helped propel the Nationals to a postseason run that ended with a World Series victory against the Houston Astros

Turner became a visible participant in his team's post-championship locker room by wearing a Wolfpack football helmet during the champagne celebration.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leary showing growth as a QB and a leader

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt freshman had a coming of age experience at Georgia Tech on Thursday. Read more

Stat-stuffing Bryce emerging as Wolfpack leader

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt senior leads the team in scoring, rebounding and steals while shooting 61 percent from the floor. Read more

Wolfpack announces 2020 baseball schedule

Brett Friedlander
0

Coach Elliott Avent's team will play 56 games, including three at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's what UNC offensive coordinator Jay Bateman said at his weekly press conference Monday ...

0
Brett Friedlander

Here's what Mack Brown said at his weekly press conference in advance of the State game on Monday…

0

Doeren: Senior Day, Rivalry Game Take Edge Off Bowl Disappointment

Brett Friedlander
0

The NC State football coach looked ahead at Saturday's matchup with UNC and back to Thursday's loss to Georgia Tech at his regular Monday meeting with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

If you're looking for some Wolfpack-themed Black Friday bargains, here's some suggestions ...

0

Danny Dixon set to return; A.J. Taylor may miss season

Brett Friedlander
0

Both players have been sidelined with injuries for the past four games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

James Wiseman won't be the only Memphis freshman starter that will miss Thursday's game against…

0
Brett Friedlander

ACC basketball Players of the Week named ...

0