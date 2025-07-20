Best Offensive Weapons For NC State
The North Carolina State Wolfpack football team wants to get out to a fast start next season. They need to do so to have that confidence going into big games they have on their schedule.
If they can handle business against the teams that they should beat, they can have a better chance of beating the teams that would be tough matchups for them. It is going to be critical for the Wolfpack to start fast.
For the Wolfpack, the offensive side of the ball is going to have to lead this team. That is where they are going to get most of their players back from last season. They do have new players coming in, but the offensive side has more chemistry than any other unit on the team. The offense will also have a returning quarterback in CJ Bailey. That is something they have not had in a while. Now they do.
But Baliey is going to need help on the offensive side as well. He cannot do it all on his own. The run game is going to have to be better, and his passing weapons are going to have to make plays for him. And they will have a very talented group doing that. Now they will have to put it all together. And if they can do that, we can be looking at a very different offense than we saw last season.
"The lead running back is obviously Hollywood Smothers. Is that guy going into this year?" said Cory Smith of CBS Sports. "That is something that Dave Doeren has been reluctant to do over the years. He has not had you know a guy that likes "oh this is my bellcow back. He has gone with more of a three-headed system."
"As far as wide receiver, can I go with tight end Justin Joly? He was the leading receiver for them last season. 661 yards, he was not that huge number, but he was the guy when it came to being that reliable receiver for NC State. I think he was second in receptions last year. If I had to go with an actual receiver, I would say Noah Rogers. He finished second in terms of yards. A lot of that was on big-play ability. I think they are going to go with a little more to him this coming season."
"Allowing him to be that guy they want him to be."