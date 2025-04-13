Underrated NC State Football Recruiting Target Announces Decision Date
The NC State football program currently holds only four pledges on the 2026 recruiting trail. But 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff appear in position to pick up some positive momentum as summer approaches.
NC State has welcomed dozen of unofficial visitors in recent weeks and may soon land its first spring commitment from that bunch.
Perhaps such a Wolfpack recruiting win will take place on Tuesday night when St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) cornerback Simaj Hill announces his college choice from the list of five schools he posted on social media:
A Wolfpack hat will be on the table alongside James Madison, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), and Hill's other finalist from the ACC, Syracuse.
Despite being a two-time state champion while developing into a lockdown defender, Hill remains unranked on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. However, he's picked up some steam with double-digit offers over the last two months, including NC State.
Hill noted that he'll reveal his decision "live" at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Should Simaj Hill hop on board with the Wolfpack, he'd join a four-deep 2026 NC State football haul that currently ranks No. 62 nationally.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.