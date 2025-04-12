Coveted Tackle Places NC State Football on Shortlist

All Wolfpack

NC State football is now one of only four in contention for Tennessee offensive lineman Brody Smith.

As summer approaches and 2026 recruiting races begin to heat up, head coach Dave Doeren and his NC State football recruiting team appear to be working hard at impressing top Wolfpack targets.

With their 2026 haul still consisting of just four players, Doeren and his crew must be hoping to secure several more commitments over the next few months. One potential pickup is Maryville High School (Tenn.) three-star offensive tackle Brody Smith, who now has the Wolfpack among his top four suitors.

Smith revealed his list via the following social media post on Friday, pitting NC State against Ole Miss, Purdue, and home-state hopeful Tennessee:

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect stacks up at No. 745 overall and No. 23 in Tennessee on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He racked up well over a dozen offers before trimming his list.

All four NC State football pledges in the cycle are three-star talents, including Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle and longtime Wolfpack prize Brady Sakowitz. The collection currently checks in at No. 62 in the nation, according to 247Sports, and No. 12 among ACC schools.

