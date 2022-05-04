Pack offers 2024 QB

NC State has extended an offer to four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

Merklinger also currently holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, and Pittsburgh. He recently took visits to Georgia, Michigan State, and Wake Forest.

Merklinger has tossed for over 4,500 yards (26 games) in his freshman and sophomore seasons of high school according to MaxPreps. The 6-32, 185-pound signal caller has 43 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions over his first two seasons. Calvary Day is 21-6 overall during Merklinger's two years in the program.

