Former NC State Standout Linebacker Finds a New Home

RALEIGH — NC State's linebacker corps took a major hit when Kenny Soares Jr. announced his intention to hit the transfer portal. It didn't take long for the veteran linebacker to find a new home after a solid season with the Wolfpack, returning to some of his roots in the Big 10.

Soares committed to Michigan State on Tuesday, according to reports from On3 and 247Sports. He began his college career at Northwestern, where he was recruited by head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was later fired by the university in the midst of a scandal. After overcoming the legal challenges he faced in the wake of his firing, Fitzgerald was hired by Michigan State. Now, he's reunited with Soares.

The Impact of losing Soares

Soares leaving NC State certainly created some questions within the linebacker corps for the Wolfpack. He'll bring 80 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a half sack, two defended passes and a fumble recovery to East Lansing. With Caden Fordham also on the way out after exhausting his eligibility, NC State isn't expected to retain any of the primary linebacker talent it had in 2025.

This could elevate youngsters Ke'Von Carter and LaCorian Hodge into more prominent roles in their sophomore seasons with the Wolfpack. NC State is set to bring back AJ Richardson, a transfer from Norfolk State who was expected to play a sizable role in DJ Eliot's defense before injuries sidelined him for most of the 2025 season.

Soares provided NC State with stability and experience linebacker, especially after Sean Brown suffered a season-ending injury against Virginia Tech. Soares was elevated from his rotational role to a starting role and took off from there, playing some of his best football as he got more and more snaps with Brown on the sidelines.

The tandem between Soares and Fordham combined for most of the defense's tackles after Brown got hurt. The former tallied three double-digit tackle performances, finishing with 12 in the loss to Pitt, 14 in the win over Georgia Tech and 12 in the Gasparilla Bowl victory against Memphis. Now, he'll be back in the conference where he began his career with the coach who recruited him.

NC State could still add another linebacker out of the transfer portal, especially with the loss of Soares. However, Eliot and the staff might trust in the developmental process at that position that has been a staple of the NC State program since Dave Doeren took over.

