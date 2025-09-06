All Wolfpack

Game Day Preview: NC State vs Virginia

On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts prep you for Game Day at Carter-Finley Stadium for Week Two.

Tucker Sennett

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack fans react to a down during the second half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack fans react to a down during the second half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week Two of the 2025 college football season is here and NC State is set to take on the Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Both squads enter the game with 1-0 records.

Virginia is looking for its first win over NC State since 2012 and its second straight 2-0 start under head coach Tony Elliott. The Wolfpack wants to build on its solid, yet imperfect, opening win over East Carolina.

On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we will get you ready for the game with our final predictions before kickoff.

Watch the Episode Here

First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot brought an NFL pedigree and years of coaching experience to Raleigh when he took the position last January. The appeal of his background and coaching style helped NC State rebuild its defense during the offseason.

After the strong opening week performance, Eliot spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the team's matchup against Virginia on Saturday.

Here is a partial transcript of Eliot's availability

NC State defens
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Chase Bond (92) celebrates a sack against East Carolina Pirates quarterback Mike Wright Jr. (11) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On his overall feelings about his first game as the defensive coordinator for NC State

  • Eliot: "It was awesome. Great atmosphere. The fans were loud. Really good energy. The players had a lot of energy, too. You could tell that type of atmosphere really motivated them. The crowd stayed in it the whole game."

On the game-winning fourth down stop and knowing what was coming against ECU

  • Eliot: "We practiced that play as the final play multiple times, so we were ready for that down there. You never know what they're going to do, but we felt good that we had practiced it a bunch and then they ran it."

On what was working for his defense early in the ECU game

  • Eliot: "Run defense. When you play great run defense and TFLs, then you put the offense behind the chains. As long as you can continue to not let them get you in 3rd-and-mediums and 3rd-and-shorts, then you're going to get off the field if you play good third-down defense.
  • If you get them into a 3rd-and-long, you should win 70% of those. A great third-down defense only wins 30% of the 3rd-and-shorts. Third-down defense is based on the distance. If it's a 3rd-and-medium, a great defense will win 55% ... The key is first and second down. The more you can get them into 3rd-and-long, the better chance you have to get off the field."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and@SennettTucker for more episodes for the NC State Insider Podcast.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.