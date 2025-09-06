Game Day Preview: NC State vs Virginia
Week Two of the 2025 college football season is here and NC State is set to take on the Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Both squads enter the game with 1-0 records.
Virginia is looking for its first win over NC State since 2012 and its second straight 2-0 start under head coach Tony Elliott. The Wolfpack wants to build on its solid, yet imperfect, opening win over East Carolina.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we will get you ready for the game with our final predictions before kickoff.
Watch the Episode Here
First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot brought an NFL pedigree and years of coaching experience to Raleigh when he took the position last January. The appeal of his background and coaching style helped NC State rebuild its defense during the offseason.
After the strong opening week performance, Eliot spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the team's matchup against Virginia on Saturday.
Here is a partial transcript of Eliot's availability
On his overall feelings about his first game as the defensive coordinator for NC State
- Eliot: "It was awesome. Great atmosphere. The fans were loud. Really good energy. The players had a lot of energy, too. You could tell that type of atmosphere really motivated them. The crowd stayed in it the whole game."
On the game-winning fourth down stop and knowing what was coming against ECU
- Eliot: "We practiced that play as the final play multiple times, so we were ready for that down there. You never know what they're going to do, but we felt good that we had practiced it a bunch and then they ran it."
On what was working for his defense early in the ECU game
- Eliot: "Run defense. When you play great run defense and TFLs, then you put the offense behind the chains. As long as you can continue to not let them get you in 3rd-and-mediums and 3rd-and-shorts, then you're going to get off the field if you play good third-down defense.
- If you get them into a 3rd-and-long, you should win 70% of those. A great third-down defense only wins 30% of the 3rd-and-shorts. Third-down defense is based on the distance. If it's a 3rd-and-medium, a great defense will win 55% ... The key is first and second down. The more you can get them into 3rd-and-long, the better chance you have to get off the field."
