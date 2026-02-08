Holloman's Defense Proves Key for NC State Once Again

RALEIGH — After a seven-game stretch coming off the bench, NC State senior guard Tre Holloman returned to the starting five for the Wolfpack's road win over Clemson. Since then, the Michigan State transfer offered his coach, Will Wade, a quality option on both ends of the floor, coming up with clutch defense in the latest pair of wins, including Saturday's over Virginia Tech.

Holloman embracing his role was not always easy, as he experienced a transition of sorts, moving away from being the ball-dominant point guard of his team to working as an off-ball 3-and-D guard who can knock down shots with efficiency. He played his role to perfection in the 82-73 win over the Hokies, scoring 16 points while locking down one of their best offensive weapons.

Holding down Hammond

Just a few days after swatting SMU guard Boopie Miller's game-winning shot attempt away, Holloman faced another tough defensive assignment. He matched up against a fellow undersized guard in Ben Hammond of the Hokies, who entered the matchup averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists while operating as their primary initiator.

Hammond did not score a point, shooting 0-for-9 across 32 minutes in the loss. Holloman completely shut down the 5-foot-11 guard, who still tried to use his speed to get the Wolfpack stopper off balance, but never could to any success. Holloman's work against the talented SMU guards earned him Wade's trust on that end, which translated into more confidence offensively.

"I thought the pressure bothered (Hammond). Tre did a great job. Tre has been phenomenal for us defensively in the last couple of games," Wade said. "... Tre played 36, 37 minutes and howled Hammond up and down the court."

Senior guard Quadir Copeland praised Holloman's work on the defensive end, especially in the first half. Copeland said that without his teammate's willingness to switch constantly, no matter the size of the opposition, made defense for everyone else much easier. For Holloman himself, it's all about living up to his own standards.

"Taking pride in defense because I feel like this season I've been slacking," Holloman said. "I just want to set that spark for our team and just work."

Knocking down key shots

In the Wolfpack's six-game win streak, Holloman's shooting stroke returned. His three made triples on Saturday pushed his 3-point percentage over the last six games to 40%, with the guard taking an average of five per game during that stretch. The guard scored 16 points against the Hokies, shooting 6-for-10 overall and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Even when things weren't going his way earlier in the ACC schedule, Holloman believed in the process.

"It's just staying patient because the ball is going to come back to us," he said. "Staying patient and trusting our work."

11 of Holloman's points and both of his assists came in the second half, with some of his shots coming at critical points. With just over 11 minutes to play, Virginia Tech cut the Wolfpack's lead to just three points. Copeland found a wide-open Holloman on the wing opposite his own bench. Rather than pull the ball back and wait for the offense, he fired away with confidence, ending the surge from the Hokies.

"We did some nice things. We had a couple of second-chance baskets... But you've got to keep it going and it was Holloman that got one down that hurt us and we had a hard time recovering from there," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said of the clutch 3-pointer.

In a game that saw Darrion Williams score just four points and revert to his shooting struggles from the non-conference slate, Holloman willingly and capably stepped up on the offensive end. The more he shoots with consistency as he has over the last two weeks, the harder it will be for Wade to keep him off the floor, especially with his rapidly improving effort on the defensive end.

Holloman must stay on an upward trajectory heading into another massive game on Monday, as the Wolfpack heads out to face No. 24 Louisville for another daunting Quadrant 1 opportunity. Both the guard and his team as a whole seem to be hitting their stride at the right time, though.

