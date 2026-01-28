How a Phone Call Helped Darrion Williams Get Back on Track

RALEIGH — A phone call proved to be the difference for NC State forward Darrion Williams in the Wolfpack's 88-68 victory over Syracuse. After a long stretch of inconsistent play for the star forward, Tuesday's win showed the version of Williams that is capable of taking Will Wade's Wolfpack to the heights originally promised.

Williams scored 23 points, shooting 9-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds and five assists to his total, but also committed five turnovers. Still, it was one of his most physically dominant performances in months, all courtesy of some tough love.

Returning to form

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) celebrates a 3-pointer with forward Darrion Williams (1) during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Throughout his difficult stretch in late November and December, Williams dealt with a shoulder injury that clearly affected his ability to operate in the post the way his play style requires. The below-the-rim forward is at his best when he's backing down the opposition or driving through contact and bullying smaller defenders on his way to the basket. With the shoulder healed now, there was no reason for any hesitation. It was time for Williams to go.

"I had a phone call with a family friend yesterday and they just told me I was playing really soft this whole season," Williams said. "I just tried to play harder and be more physical... Thanks to him. Just trying to be more physical with guys, especially with mismatches."

D Will knockin' it down! pic.twitter.com/aqa0hxTKDF — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) January 28, 2026

Williams' work with his back to the basket was particularly pleasing to his coach. Wade said that the staff spent time with the forward trying to get him back into form when playing in the high post, as his best offense comes from those situations.

"The threes are the threes... He makes them some days, some days he doesn't," Wade said. "I thought his finishing was better. He was more physical around the basket. I've been on him about... layups, you've got to put them high on the rim... We've been working on getting our layups up and I thought he hit first and got them higher on the backboard. I was really pleased with that today."

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) reaches for the ball guarded by Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Williams was 4-of-7 on 2-point attempts, converting at a much higher rate inside than he did in the last two games on the road. When asked about the phone call, Wade initially joked that the coaching staff planted the call to get a more physical version of Williams, but then revealed the truth about NC State's scheme in improving the strength and confidence through contact of the forward.

"Darrion doesn't like that pad. We've been hitting him with that pad," Wade said, referencing a football pad the Wolfpack coaches use in practice to simulate contact. "We kind of let him do stuff against the air before. Sometimes, you've got to touch him up a little bit with that pad."

D Will came to play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r1SGqsvunz — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) January 28, 2026

While the Texas Tech transfer certainly got out of his slump on the road with 20-plus point performances against Boston College and Florida State, followed by a clutch showing against Clemson, he needed to figure things out in the Lenovo Center. In the two home losses since the start of ACC play, Williams combined for 14 points, scoring seven in each game.

He scored eight points in the first five minutes of Tuesday's game, including a basket in the first five seconds. Whether it was the pad, the phone call, or just more confidence, NC State seems to have Williams trending in the right direction again.

