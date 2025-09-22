How a Single Play Flipped NC State vs. Duke
RALEIGH, N.C. -- While it's unfair to claim one single play completely altered a football game, one moment in the first half of Saturday's matchup between NC State and Duke had an enormous effect on the result.
The Wolfpack looked to be in control of the game, driving up and down the field with relative ease and containing Duke's offense well enough to feel confident. Things changed quickly, however.
Deep in Duke territory, NC State quarterback CJ Bailey threw a costly interception with 45 seconds left in the half. After that moment, Duke scored 31 points and completely dominated the game offensively, while Bailey remained rattled.
Breaking Down the Moment
After allowing a Duke touchdown to make the score 20-14, NC State received the kickoff with 2:20 left in the first half. After a one-yard loss by running back Hollywood Smothers, offensive coordinator Kurt Roper elected to take a shot. Bailey lofted a pass down the sideline to sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson. The receiver hauled it in for a 44-yard reception to set the Wolfpack up on the Duke 32-yard line.
The Wolfpack lost some yardage on a sack and ended up with a 4th-and-2 situation with 45 seconds left in the first half. NC State head coach Dave Doeren opted to send his offense back on the field, sensing an opportunity to get more points and to avoid going to kicker Kanoah Vinesett, who missed an extra point attempt earlier in the game.
Bailey worked a hard count and clapped aggressively, primarily to draw Duke offside for a free five yards. Blue Devil defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. appeared to jump into the neutral zone, prompting Wolfpack center Jalen Grant to snap the ball.
Multiple receivers to Bailey's left weren't ready to run a play. Bailey received the ball and immediately looked flustered as Duke brought pressure. The quarterback believed Anthony rushed early and attempted a pass to tight end Justin Joly on his right, but Duke linebacker Tre Freeman was waiting for the ball. Freeman jumped up and snatched the ball out of the air, running all the way to the NC State 12.
What Really Happened
There was a deeper level to the play revealed after the game. Doeren was asked about the moment and what exactly happened and the coach answered honestly.
- "It's a hard count play. We don't even have a play called unless they jump off sides. If they jump off sides, we snap the ball and take a free shot, knowing that we got five. The center is not supposed to snap it unless he knows somebody's in the neutral zone," Doeren said. "Jalen thought that their D-end was in the neutral zone when he snapped the football. The refs didn't think that."
Duke scored three snaps later, taking a 21-20 lead instead of trailing by six at a minimum and likely nine if Bailey throws the ball away. The Blue Devils took control of the game from that point on and the Wolfpack never regained its footing.
