How Cody Hardy Became So Valuable for NC State

RALEIGH — With Justin Joly lined up to return for the 2025 season, NC State didn't need to go shopping for another tight end. However, head coach Dave Doeren and tight ends coach Gavin Locklear agreed to bring in Cody Hardy from Elon for his only season as a power conference football player.

That decision proved to be brilliant, as Hardy became one of the most important and consistent members of the Wolfpack offense. He was a stalwart in the stellar tight end room, helping Joly and Dante Daniels improve as blockers. From the beginning, Hardy wanted to bring a toughness he felt only he could add to NC State, despite never facing FBS competition with consistency.

Inside Hardy's season

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Cody Hardy (44) catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In the first three games of the season, Hardy failed to register a single target in offensive coordinator Kurt Roper's game plan. The blocking-focused tight end laid out defenders time and time again, paving the road for standout redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers, who exploded in the first few games. Hardy was living up to his promise to bring the toughness.

As a run blocker, Hardy finished the season with an 80.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, one of the best scores for any run blocker on the Wolfpack. 195 of his 292 total snaps were in run blocking situations, where he helped Smothers and redshirt freshman Duke Scott combine for nearly 1,500 yards in the season.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) and tight end Cody Hardy (44) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Doeren and Roper rewarded Hardy for his commitment in the blocking game when the Wolfpack faced Campbell later in the season. The tight end caught his second target of the season for a 37-yard touchdown against the Fighting Camels. It was just the second touchdown of the tight end's career, as he only caught one in his two seasons at Elon. He finished that game with a PFF offensive score of 94.2.

After Joly suffered an injury in the loss to Pittsburgh, Daniels and Hardy were forced into more prominent roles against No. 8 Georgia Tech. The pair both made major impacts, as Hardy caught another touchdown pass and helped the Wolfpack upset the Yellow Jackets in front of a raucous Carter-Finley Stadium crowd.

It's hard to understate the impact Hardy and the other tight ends had on the offense. Their willingness to work in blocking situations opened up the playbook for both sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and freshman short-yardage specialist Will Wilson, who scored 10 touchdowns, many of which came in 12-personnel. Hardy was in the middle of the fray for most of those scores.

