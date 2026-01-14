How NC State is Approaching Holloman's Injury

RALEIGH — In the loss to Virginia over a week ago, NC State senior guard Tre Holloman suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him for most of that game and the subsequent two-game road trip for the Wolfpack. The Michigan State transfer proved himself as more of a scoring threat throughout the first two months of the season, but the injury derailed his start.

The coaching staff, led by head coach Will Wade, opted for a cautious approach with Holloman's injury rather than rushing him back. The schedule lined up well for the skilled guard to take some time off, as the Wolfpack handled lowly Boston College and Florida State comfortably without him. Now, the Pack has an open week for the roster to recover from the early portion of the ACC schedule.

The approach to Holloman's recovery

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) shoots the ball during the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While the injury came at an unfortunate time for Holloman, it hasn't caused major issues for the rotation or the team's morale. Holloman traveled to both Boston and Tallahassee with the team, supporting from the sidelines. While there is some disappointment, Wade seemed happy with how the guard was handling the situation during the road trip.

"It's doing better... "He's in good spirits, but I don't think it's going to be anything too long-term," Wade said on Jan. 5. "We want Tre to play a major role. We've got a lot of guys who can start. We want Tre to play a major role and this injury is a little bit of a setback."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) dribbles with the ball guarded by Liberty Flames guard Colin Porter (0) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As for the plan for getting Holloman back on the floor, the open week made things easier. The whole team took time off after the road trip while Wade traveled on a recruiting trip. Wade detailed the plan the training staff put in place for the guard on Monday, while the rest of the team geared up for a quality scrimmage to stay sharp and maintain the forward momentum.

"Tre is going to do some workouts the next couple of days to see if he can be ready to go," Wade said. "We've got to get guys healthy and we want to get our guys who have been playing... some time off, but we've got to balance that with continuing to improve and continuing to get better."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) with the ball goaded by Liberty Flames guard JJ Harper (9) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Holloman's absence allowed freshman guard Matt Able to get more action. He showed greater comfort in the two games on the road, pleasing Wade. It also opened up space for Terrance Arceneaux , one of the team's other highly-touted transfers, to carve out a role in the rotation.

Now, the challenge becomes balancing Holloman's looming return with the surging play of two other players deserving of more minutes.

