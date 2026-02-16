How the Wolfpack's Loss to Miami Affects the NCAA Tournament Outlook

The late-game collapse that led to NC State's 77-76 loss to Miami created a ripple effect across the ACC, as the Wolfpack's hopes and dreams for NCAA Tournament success took a major hit when the third free throw from Tru Washington went through the net. Recovering won't be easy, either, as the Pack still has significant challenges left on the schedule.

The loss to Georgia Tech looms large over Will Wade and NC State now, as well, as that extra defeat places the Wolfpack far away from an all-important top-four spot in the ACC standings. The double-bye in the ACC Tournament would have all but guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Now, the Pack will need wins to secure a comfortable spot in the field of 64.

"Shoot, we're a long way from the NCAA Tournament," Wade said after the loss. "We lost to Georgia Tech. I mean, damn, you're skipping way ahead worrying about the NCAA Tournament. Let's hope we can get to Dayton."

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett looks at the immediate implications of the loss to the Hurricanes, making sense of the Wolfpack's position in the NCAA Tournament field.

What Wade said about the Wolfpack's identity

The coach described his team as a "jump-shooting team" during the radio hit on Thursday. The Wolfpack shot 49% from the field, making 9-of-24 shots from 3-point range. It fit the mold he cast for it. After the 77-76 loss, he added another superlative after the group lost to Miami, which built its collective personality around toughness, rebounding and physicality.

"We're soft. We're a jump-shooting team. That's just who we are as a group," Wade said. "I'm not saying we've got soft players, but that's who we are as a group... And I've had to embrace that. Miami, they have an identity. They're going to bludgeon you in the paint. They're going to be physical."

Wade's issue with the team's identity clearly ate at hime after the game. That problem has hurt the Wolfpack time and time again during the 2025-26 season, putting the team in the precarious situation it now finds itself in, sitting on the edge of the bubble.

"We have no identity. That's an indictment on (me)," Wade said. "We have no identity outside of making jump shots. That's a bad, bay way to have to play. We gave up 26 offensive rebounds against Pittsburgh. We gave up 20 offensive rebounds today. Tuesday, they'll be able to pick how many offensive rebounds they get. Just pick a number out of thin air and go get it."

