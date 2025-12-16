Hubbard's Wolfpack Comes Just Short of Championship Glory

CARY, N.C. — When Washington's game-winning sudden-death goal in the College Cup Final passed a lengthy replay review, NC State head coach Marc Hubbard's mind went straight to taking care of his players. Hubbard's Wolfpack side finished a historic season, coming agonizingly close to etching its name in the history books and becoming the first Wolfpack men's team to win a championship since 1983.

However, a loser had to fall and on Monday night, that loser was the Wolfpack. Even in defeat, what Hubbard did for the Wolfpack program and the soccer community around the Research Triangle can't be understated. On top of that, there's little reason to doubt he won't bring the Pack back to the NCAA Tournament for another chance at championship glory.

Dealing with defeat

NC State men's soccer coach Marc Hubbard | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

When Hubbard signed on to lead the Wolfpack, he immediately got to work on redefining the culture of the program. He brought in team-first players, including his own midfielder from New Hampshire, Taig Healy, who bought into what he wanted to accomplish. It culminated in a brilliant 2025 season and run to the National Championship. Rather than reflect on his journey, he focused on his guys.

"It's really hard for me to have any feelings when my main job is to take care of these guys and help them grow as young men," he said after the loss. "I couldn't be prouder of the group of individuals that we have in that locker room and what they've done this year and what they represent, and the sun will come up tomorrow and we've got to get back to work and move on."

Our historic season concludes in Cary pic.twitter.com/DXPzWVEqxK — NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) December 16, 2025

When Washington scored in extra time after Hubbard's team led a valiant comeback to force the Golden Goal situation, the review process for a potential offside allowed Hubbard to gather his group. He wanted to tell his team that while that moment was probably the last for that set of players, they should take in what they did for the program and for each other.

"Let's continue to handle ourselves with some humility and pride and hold your heads high and continue to represent our culture," Hubbard said. "They've done that and they continue to do it and you can see it up there all night long with kids and families and believers and chancellors and just a great, great core memory for these guys."

Dec 15, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Donavan Phillip (7) reacts after missing a shot in the first half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the Wolfpack came up short in it ultimate goal to win a National Championship, the impact the program had on the area was never more palpable than Monday night. The majority of the 10,000-plus fans in the stands of the stadium wore Wolfpack red, bringing passion for a team many of them likely didn't know much about before the season. For Hubbard, that marked a mission accomplished.

"I think we want to make men's soccer a prominent sport here within the university and within the ACC," he said. "It's a school and a fan base that deserves that and I think we're there, but it's not going to get any easier for us."

