Wolfpack Men's Soccer Searching For First National Championship in Program History

CARY, N.C. — The last time a men's athletic team at NC State won a national championship was Jim Valvano's miracle run through March Madness in 1983. Wolfpack men's soccer has a chance to break that lengthy drought, as coach Marc Hubbard led his squad through the NCAA Tournament and will face Washington in Monday's National Championship.

The College Cup Final should be an exciting affair between two squads that defied the odds to get to the championship round. NC State bowed out of the ACC Tournament earlier than expected, but turned into a new team when the NCAA Tournament began, running through the field like a buzzsaw. Washington upset the powerhouse Furman program in the College Cup semifinals. Can Hubbard lead the Wolfpack to victory?

The College Cup matchup

Dec 12, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Donavan Phillip (7) reacts with midfielder Justin McLean (8) after scoring a goal in the second half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack outlasted Saint Louis in its semifinal bout, defeating the Billikens 2-1 on Friday. Goals from star forward Donavan Philip and Taig Healy propelled the Pack through the victory and some strong defense from the back line and goalkeeper Logan Erb held SLU to just the lone goal, which came on a penalty kick.

The atmosphere was particularly impressive, as NC State held what felt like a distinct home advantage at First Horizon Stadium in Cary. It was the largest crowd ever for a College Cup game. That won't change and could even be more of an advantage for the Pack in the final, as more and more fans have become captivated by Hubbard and his talented group.

Washington Huskies defender Harrison Bertos (3) celebrates after a Washington Huskies goal Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, during NCAA men’s soccer College Cup semifinals against the Furman Paladins at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The Washington Huskies won 3-1. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The home crowd likely won't affect the Huskies too much, as they have been road warriors throughout the NCAA Tournament. Washington is on a miraculous run through the tournament, winning its first four games on the road before travelling all the way to Cary for the College Cup.

The Huskies are led by senior midfielder Richie Aman, a finalist for the Mac Hermann Trophy, given to the best player in collegiate soccer. Like NC State's Taig Healy, a talented distributor from the midfield, Aman can impact the game in a variety of ways. He enters the final with four goals and 13 assists on the year. Behind Aman, Washington became the first team since 2014 to win four road games to make the College Cup.

NC State spent the weekend following its normal routine, given the geographic advantage. Now, the Wolfpack will try to make history and end the Huskies' cinderella run to the College Cup final.

The game is scheduled for 7 P.M. and will be televised on ESPNU.

