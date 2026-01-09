Inside This Former NC State Linebacker's Rise to NFL Stardom

RALEIGH — Since Dave Doeren took over the NC State program back in 2013, there's been a tradition of strong defensive play. The position to benefit most from that tradition has been linebacker, as the Wolfpack produced several very talented players at the collegiate level who have gone on to be valuable contributors in the professional ranks.

The latest member of that group experienced a somewhat surprising rise to stardom with the Seattle Seahawks, although his contributions came as no surprise to his former teammates and coaches in Raleigh. Drake Thomas started his NFL career as an undrafted practice squad player. Now, his efforts helped the Seahawks earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

Inside Thomas' season in Seattle

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) hugs Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) following a Seahawks victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Thomas saved his most theatrical moment for the most critical game of the season for the Seahawks. Seattle traveled to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal final game of the season, as the two teams battled for the NFC West division crown and the top seed in the conference. With the 49ers driving and trailing by 10, Thomas and the defense needed a stop.

Deep in the red zone, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked for star running back Christian McCaffrey in the end zone. Thomas identified the route and tracked the tailback on the route. Shockingly, McCaffrey couldn't haul in the pass and tipped the ball in the air. Thomas, already coming in for the tackle, lassoed the football and fell down with the interception.

DRAKE THOMAS WITH A HUGE INT AFTER THE CMC DROP 🤯



The NFC West title is in sight for Seattle…

pic.twitter.com/3SR1zF9hDL — BET99 Ontario (@BET99ON) January 4, 2026

It was a perfect way to cap off the breakout year for the former NC State linebacker. In 17 games so far, Thomas racked up 96 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight passes defended, one fumble recovery and his interception in the final regular season game. Despite being undersized, Thomas' efforts helped Seattle rise up as one of the league's best defensive units.

“I think it’s a ball finds energy type of thing,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after the win over San Francisco. “I mean, Drake’s been playing great football for us and he deserves a massive shout-out. He made a great play.”

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32) reacts in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thomas was one of the best linebackers to play for Doeren and NC State in his four seasons with the Wolfpack. He finished his collegiate career with a second-team All-ACC recognition, just a year removed from earning first-team All-ACC honors as a junior. The linebacker will have a chance to become the latest Super Bowl champion alum of NC State, alongside Joe Thuney.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE