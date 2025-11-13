Inside Tre Holloman's Ejection From NC State's Win Over UNCG
RALEIGH — While NC State continued its perfect start to the 2025-26 season with a 110-64 win over UNC Greensboro, it wasn't without fireworks. The officiating crew ejected Wolfpack starting guard Tre Holloman less than five minutes into the game.
The Michigan State transfer was forced to watch the remainder of the game from the bowels of the Lenovo Center, as his team racked up 110 points and two of his teammates set new career-high scoring totals in the win.
What Happened?
Well before tipoff, there was an air of chippiness in the arena as the Spartans and the Wolfpack warmed up on opposite ends of the floor. Holloman and fellow starting guard Quadir Copeland stood at the half-court exchanging words with Spartan players. It appeared to be somewhat jovial, but there was clearly some tension between the two North Carolina programs.
The three-man officiating crew of Eric Lewis, Brian O'Connell and Jerrel Spearman made their impact on the game very early. Wolfpack shooting guard Paul McNeil was fouled on a corner 3-point attempt right in front of UNC Greensboro's bench. Chaos ensued seconds after, as Copeland, Holloman, Ven-Allen Lubin and Darrion Williams came over to help McNeil up.
Copeland jawed toward the bench, resulting in some hurt feelings for the Spartans. Some pushing began between the two teams as McNeil awaited help from his teammates on the ground. Things boiled over when Holloman first shoved one player, then yelled toward UNCG head coach Mike Jones while being restrained by a Spartan player.
Shortly after the yelling match, Holloman appeared to hit a UNCG player in the scrum before being pulled out of the pile in front of the bench. After the exchange, the officials conducted a lengthy review, which resulted in Holloman's ejection and a technical foul for Copeland.
Reaction to the Incident
The officiating crew provided their assessment of what happened in an official pool report after the game. The statement was brief.
"[Tre Holloman] reached through and slapped an oppoing player in the face. My ruling was a flagrant two ejection, techninal," the statement read.
While the Wolfpack played a man down the rest of the way, it offered an opportunity for McNeese State transfer Alyn Breed to step into the lead guard role. He finished with four points and four assists in his first extended action since suffering an injury over a year ago with Will Wade at McNeese.
As for Wade's assessment of what went down in the scrum, he provided little context and wants his team to grow from the incident.
"They said he pushed the guy, which I think he did, but I think there was some stuff before that," the NC State coach said. "You can't really go back and change that, so you just keep on moving... It wasn't deemed so you don't have to miss the next game."
Jones, who was in the center of the scrum, offered more context on what went down. He explained that his team was very fired up to play another power-conference foe and he felt some tension between the two squads early on.
"I asked Copeland what that was about. He set out something about, 'You said I couldn't shoot.' It wasn't me, I wasn't talking to him," Jones said. "... When they came to the bench, the coaches told me that (Holloman) had hit one of our players and I guess the tape revealed that. I didn't see the tape."
As Wade indicated, the Wolfpack won't be without Holloman for an extended period after the incident.
