Is NC State Ready For the Non-Conference Finale?

RALEIGH — After 12 games of non-conference basketball, NC State still finds itself lacking a win over a power conference opponent. The Wolfpack racked up losses to Seton Hall, Texas, Auburn and Kansas, beginning the year 0-4 against programs it needed to beat to prove that the "Red Reckoning" wasn't just talk, but action.

The Pack has one final opportunity on Sunday to beat a team from the SEC, as Ole Miss is set to arrive in Greensboro for a bout. Head coach Will Wade knows his team is up against it from a resumé standpoint and called out the group's effort and development after a dominant win over Texas Southern. Can they turn things around against the Rebels?

What to make of Ole Miss

Dec 17, 2025; Tupelo, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts during the first half against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Cadence Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Chris Beard and Ole Miss are off to a similar start to the 2025-26 season when compared to the Wolfpack. The Rebels enter the matchup 7-4 with losses to four power conference opponents, all four coming in a row. As of Saturday, the Rebels find themselves at No. 58 in the country according to KenPom, far behind NC State, which sits 26th after the dominant offensive performance against TSU.

The Rebels don't do anything exceptionally well other than block shots, something the Wolfpack struggled against in the loss to Seton Hall in Maui, but handled against Kansas. Ole Miss has a block percentage of 16.7%, good for ninth in the nation. That paint defense is anchored by senior forward Malik Dia, who emerged as a star late in the 2024-25 season and looks improved so far.

Dec 17, 2025; Tupelo, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) handles the ball as Alabama A&M Bulldogs guard Sami Pissis (3) defends during the first half at Cadence Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Dia and NC State's Ven-Allen Lubin both missed each other by a season at Vanderbilt and have gone on to unlock more talent in other places. Journeyman guard AJ Storr also provides the Rebels with some offense, averaging 13.4 points through the first 11 games of the season.

Storr could be the latest player to blitz the Wolfpack's struggling 3-point defense, as he enters the game shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Ilias Karmadine, a guard from France, will be the other shooter to keep NC State's defense on its toes throughout the game. On the other end, NC State could have some luck shooting the ball against the 188th-ranked 3-point defense of the Rebels.

Attacking the Rebels

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) dribbles with the ball during the first half of the game against Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Ole Miss averages 10.5 turnovers per game, but showed it can be sloppy in a loss to St. John's back in November. The Rebels turned the ball over 20 times as the Red Storm walked away with a 63-58 win. Assuming Wade trusts the full-court pressure the way he has to this point in the season, the Wolfpack will more than likely attempt to speed up the Rebels similarly.

NC State shouldn't be overwhelmed from a size standpoint, as the teams are comparably constructed in that sense. Dia stands 6-foot-9, meaning Lubin can counter him in the paint. Other than that, the Rebels have an average height of around 6-foot-5 among the regular rotation players. The Wolfpack will need to try to attack the glass with more effectiveness than in games past.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.