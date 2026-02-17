The Impact of Ven-Allen Lubin at NC State

RALEIGH — Now at his fourth school in as many years, senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin is still finding ways to be impactful on a nightly basis. For NC State coach Will Wade, Lubin has been a hero, consistently contributing to the Wolfpack's 18-8 start to the 2025-26 season, Wade's first at the helm of the program. Tuesday's matchup means just a little bit more than the rest for Lubin.

The Wolfpack is set to take on UNC in the Lenovo Center, pitting Lubin against his former coach, Hubert Davis, and former team in the Tar Heels. The forward was always a solid role player for Davis and the Heels, but he never got the opportunities he felt he deserved, prompting his unprecedented move down the road to join Wade and the Wolfpack. It's a move that Wade feels saved the season in some ways.

The Wolfpack's warrior

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (left) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In Wade's own words, the Wolfpack isn't "the biggest bunch," with Lubin representing the tallest member of the starting five at 6-foot-9. Still, the savvy big man finds a way to defend and rebound against some of the best forwards in the ACC in every game, playing his crucial role to near-perfection despite his size creating frequent disadvantages.

"Ven is about the most consistent guy we have," Wade said. "He shows up. He's reliable. He's dependable. He's the same way in practice that he is in the game. Very proud of him. We'd be in a really difficult spot if he hadn't been playing at such a high level."

Feb 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated N.C. State 118-77. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Lubin took off statistically when the conference season got underway. In the first 13 ACC games, the forward averaged 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He posted a pair of double-doubles in that stretch and consistently led his team in the rebounding effort. His defensive work came up huge in wins over SMU and Syracuse.

The front court battle will be key against the Tar Heels, with Lubin poised for a massive role. It's unclear if UNC will have Henri Veesaar for Tuesday's game and freshman forward Caleb Wilson, one of the best players in the nation, remains out with a broken hand. Depending on the availability of Veesaar, that should pit Lubin in some more favorable size matchups when he faces his old team.

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11), forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) during the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Lubin, the team's steadying hand, is unlikely to let the gravity of the matchup get to him and affect his play. Wade has the ultimate trust in his forward, something Lubin has earned with his quality play. Now, it's time for the forward to prove to his old team that they let the wrong player walk down the road.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE