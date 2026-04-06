JoJo Trader Settles in at NC State During Spring Camp
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RALEIGH — NC State underwent an offensive makeover of sorts during the transfer portal window following the 2025 season. With star quarterback CJ Bailey committed to a return to the program, head coach Dave Doeren and his staff went to work on trying to surround the signal caller with as many new weapons as possible to ensure he took another step as a passer.
Enter wide receiver Joshisa "JoJo" Trader, a transfer from Miami who held a longstanding relationship with Bailey long before their college careers began. Trader and Bailey played high school football together at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in the Miami metropolitan area, even winning a state championship as teammates.
Welcome to Raleigh
Trader joined two of his Miami teammates in transferring to NC State, as linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre and fellow wideout Chance Robinson both opted for a fresh start as a part of the Wolfpack. It's been a different experience for each one of the 20 transfers who joined the Pack in December, but Trader's old friend, Bailey, is making it easier to fit in.
"It's very exciting. I can't even tell you how I feel," Trader said about playing with his high school quarterback. "I've just got to show it on the field... From high school to little league to even seven-on-seven, I just feel good, like I said."
Obviously, there's a familiarity between Bailey and Trader that has made it easy for both to get back into the swing of things quickly. Doeren, offensive coordinator Kurt Roper and even members of the defense have been impressed by the new wide receiver additions, including Trader and Robinson, and their immediate ability to click with Bailey. For Trader, it's all about Bailey himself.
"He's a leader. He can run. He's smart. He's very physical for how skinny he is," Trader said about his quarterback.
Davion Gause, a running back who played at North Carolina, also joined the Wolfpack to continue the Chaminade-Madonna reunion with Bailey and Trader. All of the familiar faces are making the off-field transition easier for Trader as he adjusts to Raleigh and NC State in a quick period of time.
"Having everyone together... there's just support in everything you're doing, you've got someone to count on and lean on," Trader said. "If you're doing bad, they're going to lift you up. If they're doing bad, you're going to lift them up... It's just showing support."
As juniors in high school, Bailey found Trader for 50 receptions, 782 yards and eight touchdowns, with Trader averaging about 15.6 yards per catch. The hope for Doeren and the offensive staff is that the connection immediately benefits the offense and replaces some of the lost production from the 2025 roster.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker