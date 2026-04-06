JoJo Trader Settles in at NC State During Spring Camp

RALEIGH — NC State underwent an offensive makeover of sorts during the transfer portal window following the 2025 season. With star quarterback CJ Bailey committed to a return to the program, head coach Dave Doeren and his staff went to work on trying to surround the signal caller with as many new weapons as possible to ensure he took another step as a passer.

Enter wide receiver Joshisa "JoJo" Trader , a transfer from Miami who held a longstanding relationship with Bailey long before their college careers began. Trader and Bailey played high school football together at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in the Miami metropolitan area, even winning a state championship as teammates.

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Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (1) carries the football against NC State Wolfpack defensive back Jackson Vick (22) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Trader joined two of his Miami teammates in transferring to NC State, as linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre and fellow wideout Chance Robinson both opted for a fresh start as a part of the Wolfpack. It's been a different experience for each one of the 20 transfers who joined the Pack in December, but Trader's old friend, Bailey, is making it easier to fit in.

"It's very exciting. I can't even tell you how I feel," Trader said about playing with his high school quarterback. "I've just got to show it on the field... From high school to little league to even seven-on-seven, I just feel good, like I said."

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Obviously, there's a familiarity between Bailey and Trader that has made it easy for both to get back into the swing of things quickly. Doeren, offensive coordinator Kurt Roper and even members of the defense have been impressed by the new wide receiver additions, including Trader and Robinson, and their immediate ability to click with Bailey. For Trader, it's all about Bailey himself.

"He's a leader. He can run. He's smart. He's very physical for how skinny he is," Trader said about his quarterback.

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (1) celebrates during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Davion Gause, a running back who played at North Carolina, also joined the Wolfpack to continue the Chaminade-Madonna reunion with Bailey and Trader. All of the familiar faces are making the off-field transition easier for Trader as he adjusts to Raleigh and NC State in a quick period of time.

"Having everyone together... there's just support in everything you're doing, you've got someone to count on and lean on," Trader said. "If you're doing bad, they're going to lift you up. If they're doing bad, you're going to lift them up... It's just showing support."

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Image Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As juniors in high school, Bailey found Trader for 50 receptions, 782 yards and eight touchdowns, with Trader averaging about 15.6 yards per catch. The hope for Doeren and the offensive staff is that the connection immediately benefits the offense and replaces some of the lost production from the 2025 roster.