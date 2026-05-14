A Closer Look at NC State's Wide Receivers Before the Summer

RALEIGH — NC State football was one of just two programs in the ACC to return its multi-year starting quarterback, as CJ Bailey chose to come back for his junior season with the Wolfpack. Unfortunately for Bailey and the Pack, the majority of his pass catchers from the 2025 campaign won't be around in 2026, but the program pivoted to help the talented signal-caller.

Bailey is set to work with an all-new group of wide receivers by the time the season gets underway in Brazil in August. Head coach Dave Doeren, offensive coordinator Kurt Roper and receivers coach Joker Phillips attacked the position in the transfer portal and at the high school level, bringing in five transfers and a few freshmen who all could be important right away. What will the group look like?

Outside options

NC State WR Joshisa "JoJo" Trader stretches during a practice with the Wolfpack during the spring term. | Photo credit: @joshisathe1 (X)

Names to know: Keenan Jackson (returner), Joshisa "JoJo" Trader (Miami transfer), Davion Dozier (Appalachian State transfer), Chance Robinson (Miami transfer)

After losing Terrell Anderson and Noah Rogers to the portal and Wesley Grimes to the NFL, the Wolfpack lost nearly all of its outside production from the 2025 roster. Luckily, the staff was able to leverage Bailey's connections to the Miami metropolitan area and the Miami Hurricanes into commitments from Trader, a former five-star recruit, and Robinson, a high-upside downfield threat.

NC State also has a veteran returner who could experience a breakout after working behind Anderson, Rogers and Grimes last year. Keenan Jackson racked up 281 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 and now figures to be one of the top options for Bailey because of their existing relationship. Teammates raved about Jackson during spring camp, and it seems as though the 6-foot-3 target is ready to take another step as a pass catcher, just as Anderson and Grimes did in 2025.

Slot options

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) tackles Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Victor Snow (0) during the second half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Names to know: Victor Snow (Buffalo transfer), Je'rel Bolder (returner), Tyreek Copper (freshman)

After the unfortunate suspension of sophomore wideout Teddy Hoffmann for the 2026 season, the Wolfpack lost an option on both the inside and outside. That makes the addition of Snow even more important, as the First Team All-MAC wideout figures to start in the slot, while also working a lot on special teams. The 5-foot-8 pass catcher caught 62 passes for 815 yards and eight scores in 2025.

Bolder was in the mix for a larger role in 2025 as a freshman, but Hoffmann and Anderson ultimately took many of those reps. The staff is still high on the redshirt freshman, but true freshman Tyreek Copper showed that he might be ready for the college level during spring camp. The Pack has some athletic options in the slot, while Copper might even be able to compete for a spot on the outside as a bigger target with great speed.