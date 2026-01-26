NC State Adds Former Miami Receiver With Deep Wolfpack Ties

RALEIGH — The transfer portal period saw NC State work quickly to rebuild its roster after a strong finish to the 2025 season. With quarterback CJ Bailey lined up to return for his junior season, the team worked diligently to surround the signal caller with talent and even tried to increase team chemistry by using his South Florida connections.

Even with the portal closed to new entries for most programs, the Wolfpack leveraged those Miami roots. The team secured a commitment from Miami Hurricane wide receiver JoJo Trader just a week after he played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, per a report from On3. Trader became the third alumnus of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory on the NC State roster, joining his old quarterback.

Trader’s impact on the Wolfpack offense

BREAKING: Miami transfer WR Joshisa Jojo Trader has Committed to NC State, he tells @On3



He was ranked as a Top 45 Recruit in the 2024 On3 Industry Rankings https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/og8IvVRQDl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 26, 2026

NC State completely reloaded the wide receiver corps for Bailey after losing Noah Rogers and Terrell Anderson to the transfer portal and Wesley Grimes to graduation. Trader likely marks the final piece of that puzzle, but Bailey laid the seeds for the Miami receiver to join the Wolfpack months ago, before the Wolfpack took on the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in early November.

"JoJo Trader, Chance Robinson , Keelan Marion, Mark Fletcher, Malachi Toney, all of them," Bailey began. "All those guys I know, I don't want them talking (smack) to me after the game, so we got to go win it all."

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (1) carries the football against NC State Wolfpack defensive back Jackson Vick (22) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The first two names Bailey rattled off at his media availability before the game will wear an NC State jersey and helmet in 2026. Robinson left the Hurricanes in the midst of their run to the national championship, but Trader stuck through it. He caught passes in the wins over Ohio State and Ole Miss, ultimately finishing the 2025 season with 13 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.

The chemistry between Trader and Bailey goes back to their high school days. The duo combined for 757 yards and 14 touchdowns in their final season at Chaminade-Madonna in 2023, with Trader securing a spot as a four-star recruit with the Hurricanes. Their fellow teammate, running back Davion Gause, already made the unprecedented move to transfer from UNC to NC State to reunite with his former quarterback.

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (1) catches a pass for a touchdown against SMU Mustangs cornerback Marcellus Barnes Jr. (8) during the first quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wide receivers coach Joke Phillips has a wealth of talent to work with in the receiver room, including Trader. The Wolfpack already added Robinson, Victor Snow from Buffalo, Tyran Warren from Alcorn State and Davion Dozier from Appalachian State, rounding out the receiver corps. Trader is the third member of the Miami program to transfer to NC State, joining Robinson and linebacker Raul Aguirre.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.