Adedire Shares How Wolfpack Are Resetting Before Virginia Tech Matchup
RALEIGH — While basketball player Darrion Williams became the most high-profile athlete to transfer from Texas Tech to NC State in 2025, he wasn't the only one to move from Lubbock to the City of Oaks.
Wolfpack defensive end Joseph Adedire also made the move following a season lost to injury with the Red Raiders in 2024. While he and the Wolfpack didn't walk away with a win, Adedire played his first snaps as a member of the team as a celebration of his birthday in Saturday's loss to Duke.
Following Tuesday's practice session, Adedire discussed his transition to the Wolfpack program and the team's early-season defensive woes.
Watch Adedire's press conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Adedire's availability:
On playing his first snaps for the Wolfpack on his birthday
- Adedire: "Man, shoot, I got my first snaps, but then all of a sudden, we lost the game. So, that was kind of the main point. It's always about the team. We didn't get the mission done that day, so the birthday kind of took a second step after that."
- "It meant the world. As you guys know, I got hurt last year so I wasn't able to play and then, just my first feeling of being able to be back on the field, being able to contribute to the team ... It was all a blessing to me. I loved it."
On the team's ways pf staying together through adversity
- Adedire: "Camaraderie. Everybody caring for each other. Everybody's trying to hold ourselves to the standard and then just playing hard for your ability. Everybody is able to tell if you really love your teammates by how hard you're playing on the field, whether you're running to the ball or not, you're doing your assignment ... And then, interpersonal relationships..."
On comparing Lubbock to Raleigh
- Adedire: "Just the city of Raleigh, I love it. You all know what Lubbock looks like. This is much greener. It's much greener down here. Lots of tall trees. I love trees, personally, so I like it a lot. I like the city and the whole city is for NC State. Everybody supports NC State."
